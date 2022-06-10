Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Decreases By 85.7%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEYE remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

