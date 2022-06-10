Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Decreases By 85.7%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEYE remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)
