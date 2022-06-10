Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Drops By 98.3%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRVCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,769. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
