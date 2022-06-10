Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Drops By 98.3%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRVCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,769. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.