Short Interest in Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Increases By 1,925.0%

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,925.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ GENY traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,778. Principal Millennials ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Get Principal Millennials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.