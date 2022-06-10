Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Declines By 90.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 9,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

