Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Decreases By 81.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 181,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Puma has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

