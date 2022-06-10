Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Decreases By 96.6%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Shares of RNWEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.