Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Decreases By 96.6%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of RNWEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

