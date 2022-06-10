Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 884.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 884.7% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Revival Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
