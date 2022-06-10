Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 884.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 884.7% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Revival Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

