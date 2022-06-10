Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 8,175.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 8,175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTMVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 740 ($9.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.07) to GBX 640 ($8.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.00.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 29,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

