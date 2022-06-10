Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Declines By 99.3%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $$13.84 during midday trading on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

