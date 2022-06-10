Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Decreases By 84.8%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of Sands China stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 34,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,611. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.