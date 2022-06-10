Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Grows By 5,128.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 5,128.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sekisui House stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Sekisui House has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

