Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 88.7%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

