Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Expands By 750.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,604. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.