Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 96.1%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 32,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,762. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

