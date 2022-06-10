Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Expands By 666.7%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 2,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,446. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 36.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 15.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

