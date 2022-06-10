Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Decreases By 99.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 509,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

