Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 87.1%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Société BIC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.
