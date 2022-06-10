Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 87.1%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société BIC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

