Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Drops By 83.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

