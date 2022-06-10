Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 98.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.