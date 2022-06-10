Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 98.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

