Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 92.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.03. 16,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,728. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

