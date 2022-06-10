Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 83.5%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at $559,643.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of SunLink Health Systems worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 3,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,572. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

