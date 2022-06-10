Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 90.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

SVNLY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 607,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

