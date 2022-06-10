Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 85.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWDBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.18.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 44,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.