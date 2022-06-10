Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rises By 895.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 895.4% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 45,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

