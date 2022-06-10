Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 90.7%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,151. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

