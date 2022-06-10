Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Decreases By 92.6%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAUG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,938. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

