Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 96.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 341,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,017. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

