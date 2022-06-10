Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Declines By 85.7%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Crypto has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.60.
