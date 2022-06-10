Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Declines By 85.7%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Crypto has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.60.

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

