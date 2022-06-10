Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Rises By 898.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 898.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of WEDXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 470.17%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

