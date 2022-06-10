Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 5,000.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $$4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. TomTom has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.40.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

