Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Drops By 93.4%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.