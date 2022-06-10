Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Decreases By 86.7%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 46,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

