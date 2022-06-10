Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declines By 97.3%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.