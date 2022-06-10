Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Expands By 2,750.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WINC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 360,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.