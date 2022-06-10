Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Expands By 2,750.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WINC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.