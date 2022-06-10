Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Grows By 808.7%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 808.7% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

WTBDY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 45,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

