Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 94.5%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,405. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
