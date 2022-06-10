Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Rises By 3,548.6%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a growth of 3,548.6% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Shares of YLLXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 5,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake (Get Rating)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.