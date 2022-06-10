Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Increases By 528.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 528.1% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,758. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

