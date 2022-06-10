Sidoti Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Neutral

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of POWL stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Powell Industries by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.