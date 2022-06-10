Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMEGF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

