Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.