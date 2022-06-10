Signet Jewelers Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of SIG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 63.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

