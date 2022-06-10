Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

NYSE:SIG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $43,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $17,484,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

