Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

