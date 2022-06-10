Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Signify from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Signify stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
