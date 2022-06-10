Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FRA WAF traded up €2.15 ($2.31) during trading on Thursday, hitting €91.95 ($98.87). 30,245 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.18.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

