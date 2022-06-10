Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

