Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:QQD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
