Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SIMP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 29,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385. Simply has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Get Simply alerts:

About Simply (Get Rating)

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 53 retail stores in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.