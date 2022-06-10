SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

